Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 105.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 40.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 119.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 32.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of PUMP opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $815.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). ProPetro had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. TheStreet cut shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ProPetro

ProPetro Profile

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.