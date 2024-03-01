Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives $64.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

Separately, Wedbush increased their price objective on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Progress Software stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,287,909.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,624,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,287,909.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,624,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,081 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Progress Software by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,509,000 after buying an additional 37,487 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,806,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Progress Software by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 36,807 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

