Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stake Reduced by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.11% of Progyny worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,422,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 282.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 856,886 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 617,830 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,706,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,074,000 after purchasing an additional 438,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Progyny by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,224,000 after buying an additional 356,529 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $36.52 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.81.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Progyny’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 158,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progyny news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $452,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,009.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 158,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,750,665. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

