PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Position Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of PTC worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,025 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,236,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $48,590,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $43,148,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 691,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,975,000 after purchasing an additional 277,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,890. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $183.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 92.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $185.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

