Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $283.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.39.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

