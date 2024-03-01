Puma (ETR:PUM) Trading Up 4.9%

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €43.18 ($46.93) and last traded at €42.69 ($46.40). 1,725,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9,358% from the average session volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.69 ($44.23).

Puma Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

