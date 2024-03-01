Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HSII. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HSII stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $684.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $35.11.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

