Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Novanta Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novanta in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Novanta’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $172.94 on Friday. Novanta has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 8.27%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,265,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,815,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,565,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,644,000 after acquiring an additional 849,703 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,360,000 after acquiring an additional 30,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $452,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,923,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $452,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,923,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,272 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

