Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Russo now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ STRL opened at $106.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.33. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $113.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,167,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 110,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $439,113.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,798.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.