Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

AAP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.7 %

AAP stock opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $143.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.63.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,567,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9,807.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 160,157 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

