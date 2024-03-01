Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for BP p.l.c. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BP in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BP’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BP. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. BP has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in BP by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

