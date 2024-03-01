Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Camping World Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Camping World in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Camping World’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Camping World had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:CWH opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Camping World by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Camping World by 12,962.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 96.16%.
Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
