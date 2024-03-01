Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Camping World Holdings, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Camping World in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Camping World’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Camping World had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CWH

Camping World Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CWH opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Camping World by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Camping World by 12,962.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 96.16%.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.