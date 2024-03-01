Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Permian Resources Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Permian Resources in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.47.
Permian Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Permian Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources
In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,256,577 shares of company stock valued at $107,573,558. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $669,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Permian Resources
Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
