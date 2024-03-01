Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Permian Resources Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Permian Resources in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.47.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,256,577 shares of company stock valued at $107,573,558. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth about $669,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.