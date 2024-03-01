Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for SPX Technologies, Inc. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of SPX Technologies in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPXC. StockNews.com raised SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE SPXC opened at $117.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.33. SPX Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $117.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Port Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,178,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 46,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

