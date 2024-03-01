Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Decreased by Analyst

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Sunnova Energy International’s current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.42) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.22. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

