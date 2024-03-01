Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Kraft Heinz Company Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kraft Heinz in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Kraft Heinz’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.7 %

KHC opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $252,224,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,762,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

