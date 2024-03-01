Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issued By B. Riley

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Children’s Place in a report released on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.80). B. Riley has a “Sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.08. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 664.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 29,850 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth $1,784,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Children’s Place by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Children’s Place by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 97,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 1,566,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $24,750,305.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,663,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,687,139.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

