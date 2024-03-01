Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Beer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will earn $4.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.09. The consensus estimate for Boston Beer’s current full-year earnings is $11.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $337.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.58.

NYSE:SAM opened at $307.84 on Thursday. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $296.27 and a 1-year high of $395.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $393.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 16.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

