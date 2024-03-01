Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.81. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $19.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.37 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $273.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.21. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,589,900,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

