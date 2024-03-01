Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Lowered by Litchfield Hills Research

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFBFree Report) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bel Fuse in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the electronics maker will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.45. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $664.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.82.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bel Fuse news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

