Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carter’s in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carter’s’ current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carter’s’ FY2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NYSE CRI opened at $80.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.30. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 1,391.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 98,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 91,889 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 254.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 77,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 55,291 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 366.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

