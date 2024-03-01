Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for First American Financial Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First American Financial in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for First American Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.61%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FAF

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF opened at $58.38 on Thursday. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.