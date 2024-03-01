Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Boosted by Analyst

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the casino operator will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $105.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average is $93.31.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $671,938.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

