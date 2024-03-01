Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Align Technology, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Align Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.27.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $302.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.03. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64.

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total value of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Align Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

