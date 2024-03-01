Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issued By Zacks Research

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

CBSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,107,097,000 after buying an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $71,835,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 147.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,025,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,221,000 after purchasing an additional 611,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $96,086.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,911.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $96,086.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,911.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,321 shares of company stock worth $1,509,087 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

