Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Issued By Capital One Financial

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.85. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,761 shares of company stock worth $168,998. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

