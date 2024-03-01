Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Raised by Wedbush

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $36.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $35.51. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $149.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2024 earnings at $56.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $154.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $40.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $58.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $167.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $189.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,020.76.

NYSE AZO opened at $3,007.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,703.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,616.50. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,025.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $24.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

