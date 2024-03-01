Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Carlyle Secured Lending in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Carlyle Secured Lending’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $823.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,683,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,410,000 after purchasing an additional 133,376 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

