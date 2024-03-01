Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Enlight Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Enlight Renewable Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 27.74%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENLT. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of ENLT stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Enlight Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

