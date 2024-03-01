Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Raised by Analyst

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithia Motors in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.82. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $37.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ FY2024 earnings at $35.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $13.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $50.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $60.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LAD. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE LAD opened at $299.13 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $331.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $301.26 and a 200-day moving average of $288.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 509.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

