Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for MannKind Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MannKind in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get MannKind alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

MannKind Stock Performance

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.11 on Thursday. MannKind has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

Insider Transactions at MannKind

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MannKind by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,505,000 after buying an additional 598,895 shares during the period. Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its holdings in MannKind by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 10,831,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,426,000 after purchasing an additional 360,621 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MannKind by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,585,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,286 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after buying an additional 3,695,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.