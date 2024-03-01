Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Cut by Analyst

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Kirby in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Kirby’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KEX

Kirby Stock Performance

NYSE KEX opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $64.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $145,508.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $1,537,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,399 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,130.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,847. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Kirby by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kirby by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.9% during the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 5,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.