Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.76 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.16 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.17 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DGX. TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

DGX opened at $124.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $148.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $1,562,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $503,539 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

