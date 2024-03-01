Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Radius Recycling’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
Radius Recycling Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $550.51 million, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.67. Radius Recycling has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23.
Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.35 million. Radius Recycling had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Radius Recycling’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Radius Recycling will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Radius Recycling
About Radius Recycling
Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Radius Recycling
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.