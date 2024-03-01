Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Radius Recycling’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $550.51 million, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.67. Radius Recycling has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.35 million. Radius Recycling had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Radius Recycling’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Radius Recycling will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Radius Recycling by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Radius Recycling by 123.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the second quarter worth $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the second quarter worth $54,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

