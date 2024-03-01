Rathnagirish Mathrubootham Sells 430,149 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $8,792,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 0.99. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.11 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRSH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 210.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Freshworks by 239.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,432 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $34,883,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth about $44,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

