Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Rave Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.35. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%.

Insider Activity at Rave Restaurant Group

In other news, insider Value Llp Ima acquired 51,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $101,765.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,141.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAVE. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

