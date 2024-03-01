Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emera in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

EMA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$55.20.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$47.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a twelve month low of C$43.67 and a twelve month high of C$59.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.717 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 66.13%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

