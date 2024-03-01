Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Capreit (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Capreit in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.

Capreit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

