Reply (OTC:RPYTF) Trading 18% Higher

Reply S.p.A. (OTC:RPYTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 18% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $139.20 and last traded at $139.20. Approximately 847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.40.

About Reply

Reply S.p.A. provides consulting, system integration, application management, and business process outsourcing services. The company concepts, designs and implements solutions based on communication channels and digital media. It offers Axulus Reply, a solution for cloud-based Industrial Internet of Thing operations; Brick Reply, a platform for digital transformation of industrial operations; China Beats, a market intelligence and social listening platform solution; Discovery Reply, an enterprise digital experience management platform; Pulse Reply, a solution that combines data science and marketing intelligence activities in an agile dashboard.

