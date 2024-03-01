Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$37.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.75.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.
