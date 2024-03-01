Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.07. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BECN opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $90.62.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.