Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ormat Technologies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Ormat Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the energy company will earn $2.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.64. The consensus estimate for Ormat Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ORA opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $90.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $731,660,000 after purchasing an additional 565,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,324,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,551,000 after acquiring an additional 39,142 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,638,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,004,000 after acquiring an additional 343,650 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,313,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,552,000 after acquiring an additional 196,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,071,000 after acquiring an additional 137,486 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.97%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading

