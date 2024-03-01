Research Analysts Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $21.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $21.21. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.48 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2027 earnings at $21.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

AMGN stock opened at $273.83 on Wednesday. Amgen has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.25 and a 200-day moving average of $278.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

