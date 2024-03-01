Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nordson Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordson in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $10.24 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2025 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.43.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $265.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $275.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

Insider Transactions at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

