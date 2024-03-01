Research Analysts Set Expectations for Premier, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Premier in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Premier’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Premier’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Premier alerts:

PINC has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.15.

Premier Stock Performance

NASDAQ PINC opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Premier has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $334.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.55 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Premier by 108.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 181,979 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 984.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 471,131 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,194,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.