Research Analysts Set Expectations for SoundThinking, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for SoundThinking in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

SoundThinking Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. SoundThinking has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $39.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 2.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SoundThinking

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.