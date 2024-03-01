Research Analysts Set Expectations for SoundThinking, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for SoundThinking in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

SoundThinking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $17.39 on Friday. SoundThinking has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $221.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundThinking

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SoundThinking by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after buying an additional 71,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in SoundThinking in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoundThinking

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.