Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Down 28.3% in February

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the January 31st total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Research Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.77 million, a P/E ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 0.55. Research Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 27,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,428.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,233,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,537,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,480 shares of company stock worth $338,933. Insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Research Solutions

Research Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Research Solutions by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,557,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,350 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 974,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 133,927 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 152,714 shares during the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

