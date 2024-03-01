Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Down 28.3% in February

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the January 31st total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Research Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.77 million, a P/E ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 0.55. Research Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Peter Derycz sold 27,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $73,428.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,233,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,537,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,480 shares of company stock worth $338,933. Insiders own 26.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Research Solutions
Research Solutions Company Profile
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Research Solutions
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.