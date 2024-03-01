Restaurant Brands International Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRFree Report) (NYSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at C$105.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.87. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$82.61 and a 1 year high of C$107.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$103.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.00.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.68, for a total value of C$223,029.36. In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.55, for a total transaction of C$3,528,260.55. Also, Senior Officer Iv Curtis Thomas Benjamin sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.68, for a total transaction of C$223,029.36. Insiders have sold a total of 156,414 shares of company stock valued at $12,195,332 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.779 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 61.42%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

