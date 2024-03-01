Reviewing Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) & First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens & Northern and First Community’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens & Northern $117.06 million 2.39 $26.62 million $1.79 10.26 First Community $83.12 million 1.50 $11.84 million $1.54 10.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Citizens & Northern has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. Citizens & Northern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

29.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of First Community shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens & Northern and First Community’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens & Northern 20.60% 11.11% 1.12% First Community 14.25% 9.57% 0.67%

Dividends

Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Citizens & Northern pays out 62.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Citizens & Northern and First Community, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens & Northern 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Community 0 0 2 0 3.00

Citizens & Northern presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.38%. First Community has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.81%. Given First Community’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Community is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

Summary

Citizens & Northern beats First Community on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It provides wealth management services, such as retirement planning, estate planning, estate settlements, and asset management services; and insurance products through broker-dealer, which includes mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents, as well as offers reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include online banking, internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, travelers checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; investment advisory services; and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

